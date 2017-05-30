BRIEF-J. M. Smucker company to acquire Wesson Oil Brand from Conagra Brands for about $285 mln

May 30 J M Smucker Co:
* The J. M. Smucker company to acquire the Wesson® oil brand
from Conagra Brands, Inc.
* J. M. Smucker co says all-cash transaction, which company
will fund primarily with debt, is valued at approximately $285
million
* J. M. Smucker co - company anticipates acquisition to add
annual net sales of approximately $230 million
* J. M. Smucker co - under terms of agreement, conagra will
continue to manufacture products sold under wesson brand
* J. M. Smucker co - annual cost synergies of approximately
$20 million are expected to be fully realized within two years
after closing
* J. M. Smucker co - after transition period, company
expects to consolidate wesson production into its existing oils
manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.
* J. M. Smucker co says transaction is expected to generate
earnings about $30 million and contribute about $0.10 to
company's adjusted eps in first fy after closing
