BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Q3 adjusted earnings $2/shr

Feb 17 J M Smucker Co

* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* J M Smucker Co - qtrly adjusted earnings per share was $2.00 compared to $2.05 in prior year

* J M Smucker Co Q3 net sales $ 1,878.8 million versus $1,973.9 million a year ago

* Q3 earnings per share $1.16

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share was $2.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J M Smucker Co Q3 U.S. retail consumer foods sales $ $517.3 million versus $569.8 million a year ago

* J M Smucker Co - Q3 U.S. retail coffee sales $537.6 million versus $575.5 million a year ago

* Sees fiscal 2017 comparable net sales down 3 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales down about 5 percent

* Sees fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 - $7.70

* Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $240 million

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 17 capital expenditures of $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: