BRIEF-J. M. Smucker Q3 adjusted earnings $2/shr

BRIEF-Boston Scientific announces positive outcomes from prospective study of bronchial thermoplasty
Feb 17 J M Smucker Co
* The J. M. Smucker company announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* J M Smucker Co - qtrly adjusted earnings per share was $2.00 compared to $2.05 in prior year
* J M Smucker Co Q3 net sales $ 1,878.8 million versus $1,973.9 million a year ago
* Q3 earnings per share $1.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J M Smucker Co Q3 U.S. retail consumer foods sales $ $517.3 million versus $569.8 million a year ago
* J M Smucker Co - Q3 U.S. retail coffee sales $537.6 million versus $575.5 million a year ago
* Sees fiscal 2017 comparable net sales down 3 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales down about 5 percent
* Sees fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 - $7.70
* Sees fiscal 2017 capital expenditures $240 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 17 capital expenditures of $240 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westhaven acquires 100pct interest in the Skoonka Creek Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney asset