BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING

June 16 J2 Global Inc

* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING

* J2 GLOBAL INC SAYS THAT J2 CLOUD AND J2 CLOUD CO-OBLIGOR, INC. ARE PROPOSING TO ISSUE $550 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* CLOUD INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 8.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE GUARANTEED ON AN UNSECURED BASIS BY CERTAIN OF J2 CLOUD'S WHOLLY-OWNED RESTRICTED SUBSIDIARIES

* J2 CLOUD TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO DISTRIBUTE SUFFICIENT NET PROCEEDS TO CO TO PAY OFF ALL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY