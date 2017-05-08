BRIEF-J2 Global Inc Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 J2 Global Inc
* J2 reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion
* Q1 revenue $255 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J2 Global Inc says anticipated that non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2017 will be between 28.5% and 30.5%
* J2 Global Inc says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote. The Brazilian r
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.