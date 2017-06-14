版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-J2 Global Inc reaffirms previously issued estimates FY17

June 14 J2 Global Inc

* Company is reaffirming previously issued financial estimates for fiscal 2017 - SEC filing

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.84, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rgWT9o) Further company coverage:
