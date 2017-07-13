FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-JA Solar provides details of fire accident at Yangzhou cell production facility
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午11点29分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-JA Solar provides details of fire accident at Yangzhou cell production facility

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA Solar provides details of a fire accident at its cell production facility in Yangzhou

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍fire broke out at around 1:32 am Beijing time on July 13, 2017 at FAB 7 of JA Solar's cell facility in Yangzhou​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍fire was completely put out by firefighters at around 6:00 am and there were no casualties or injuries in incident​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍equipment being affected were old production lines installed in 2009 and had been scheduled for replacement within one year​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍company expects interruption of cell production to be minimum​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍incident impacted approximately 6% of company's total cell production capacity​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍cause of fire at Yangzhou facility remains under investigation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

