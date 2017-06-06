BRIEF-JA Solar says received non-binding proposal to acquire co for $6.80 in cash per american depositary share

June 6 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd
* JA Solar announces receipt of revised non-binding proposal
to acquire the company
* JA Solar Holdings - special committee of board intends to
evaluate revised proposal with assistance of financial, legal
advisors
* JA Solar Holdings co ltd - board has received revised
non-binding proposal letter from baofang jin, and jinglong group
co., ltd.,
* JA Solar Holdings co - board received non-binding proposal
to acquire all ordinary shares of co for us$6.80 in cash per
american depositary share
* JA Solar Holdings co ltd - non-binding proposal is for
acquiring the shares of co not owned by baofang jin, jinglong
group or their affiliates
