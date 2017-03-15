BRIEF-Jabil Circuit posts Q2 core earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 15 Jabil Circuit Inc
* Jabil posts second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.37 billion
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 net revenue of $4.25 billion to $4.55 billion
* Sees Q3 U.S. GAAP diluted loss per share $0.34 to $0.03 per diluted share
* Sees Q3 core diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP) of $0.19 to $0.39 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $4.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: