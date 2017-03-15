版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Jabil Circuit posts Q2 core earnings per share $0.48

March 15 Jabil Circuit Inc

* Jabil posts second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.37 billion

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 net revenue of $4.25 billion to $4.55 billion

* Sees Q3 U.S. GAAP diluted loss per share $0.34 to $0.03 per diluted share

* Sees Q3 core diluted earnings per share (non-U.S. GAAP) of $0.19 to $0.39 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $4.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core earnings per share $0.48 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
