版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Jack Henry & Associates reports Q3 earnings per share $0.77

May 2 Jack Henry & Associates Inc

* Jack Henry & Associates ends third quarter fiscal 2017 with 6% increase in revenue

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $353.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $346.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐