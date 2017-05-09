版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Jack Henry & Associates says appoints David Foss to board

May 9 Jack Henry & Associates Inc

* Jack Henry & Associates appoints David B. Foss to board of directors

* Jack Henry & Associates - Foss' appointment expands board to nine members, including seven independent outside directors, two non-independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐