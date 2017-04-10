BRIEF-Jack in the Box says Jerry Rebel to retire as company's CFO in 2018

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Jack in the box Inc -
* Announces upcoming CFO retirement
* Jerry Rebel plans to retire as company's chief financial officer in 2018
* Company will begin an external search for a new CFO, and Rebel will continue to serve as CFO until after appointment of a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022