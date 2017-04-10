版本:
2017年 4月 10日

BRIEF-Jack in the Box says Jerry Rebel to retire as company's CFO in 2018

April 10 Jack in the box Inc -

* Announces upcoming CFO retirement

* Jerry Rebel plans to retire as company's chief financial officer in 2018

* Company will begin an external search for a new CFO, and Rebel will continue to serve as CFO until after appointment of a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
