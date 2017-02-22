版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Jacksonville bancorp says amended by laws to provide that no person 70 years to be eligible for appointment to board

Feb 22 Jacksonville Bancorp Inc

* Amended co bylaws to provide that no person 70 years of age or older will be eligible for appointment/ reappointment to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
