BRIEF-Jacobs engineering group says got 4-year contract extension from Kraton

April 25 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Kraton awards Jacobs maintenance and product handling and packaging contract

* Jacobs engineering group-got 4-year contract extension from kraton for maintenance, product handling, packaging services at Kraton's belpre, ohio facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
