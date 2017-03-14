版本:
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group wins 53rd wing technical support services task order

March 14 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* U.S. Air Force awards Jacobs 53rd wing technical support services task order

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - task order was awarded with a value of $204.9 million over four years and nine months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
