FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to acquire CH2M Hill
#汇率调查
#中美关系
#海航
#美俄关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
美俄关系
特朗普签署对俄制裁法案 莫斯科称之为“全面贸易战”
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
中国财经
数据观测：7月中国通胀预计持稳 工业运行下行压力较大
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
深度分析
焦点：美国参议院两党议员罕见同调 支持特朗普对中国发起贸易调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点11分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to acquire CH2M Hill

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Jacobs to acquire CH2M to create premier $15 billion global solutions provider

* Jacobs to acquire CH2M to create premier $15 billion global solutions provider

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value (EV) of approximately $3.27 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍$150 million in annual cost synergies expected from deal​

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - deal for $2.85 billion to be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Jacobs common stock

* Jacobs Engineering Group - deal expected to be 25% accretive to Jacobs' adjusted cash earnings per share

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - deal is 15% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year post-close

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - transaction includes approximately $416 million of CH2M net debt.

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says Jacobs expects to finance $2.4 billion cash required for transaction through a combination of cash on hand

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍ch2m's stockholders will have option to elect to receive $88.08 in cash, 1.6693 shares of Jacobs common stock​

* Jacobs engineering group inc says deal to be unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Jacobs engineering group inc says also expects to finance transaction with borrowings under co's existing revolving credit facility

* Jacobs engineering group inc - Ch2m'‍s stockholders can also elect to receive mix of $52.85 in cash and 0.6677 shares of Jacobs common stock​

* Jacobs engineering -also expects to finance transaction with $1.2 billion of new committed 3-year term debt arranged by BNP Paribas & Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Jacobs engineering group - following close of deal, ch2m stockholders will own 15% of Jacobs shares on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below