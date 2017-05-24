版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada

May 24 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
