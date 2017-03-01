版本:
BRIEF-Jacobs wins logistics services contract for marine corps special operations command

March 1 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs wins logistics services contract for marine corps special operations command

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - contract has a potential value in excess of $39 million if all options are exercised

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - under terms of contract Jacobs is expected to provide a range of services related to weapons system sustainment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
