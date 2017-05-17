版本:
2017年 5月 17日 星期三 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Jacobs wins U.S. Army electronic proving ground scientific and engineering support services contract

May 17 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs wins U.S. Army electronic proving ground scientific and engineering support services contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - contract is valued in excess of $130 million over five years if all options are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
