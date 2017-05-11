版本:
BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.05 including items

May 11 Jagged Peak Energy Inc

* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 including items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Production volumes were 9,785 boe/d (85% oil) for quarter, an increase of 139%

* Reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance

* Jagged Peak Energy - Sees Q2 production to average 14,000 to 15,000 boe/d, increase of 4,715 boe/d, or 48%, at mid-point compared to Q1 production

* Jagged Peak Energy - Improving 2017 loe guidance to $2.75 to $3.50 per boe, a decrease of $0.25 per boe at mid-point from previously reported guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
