BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.05 including items

May 11 Jagged Peak Energy Inc
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces first quarter 2017
financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05 including
items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Production volumes were 9,785 boe/d (85% oil) for quarter,
an increase of 139%
* Reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance
* Jagged Peak Energy - Sees Q2 production to average 14,000
to 15,000 boe/d, increase of 4,715 boe/d, or 48%, at mid-point
compared to Q1 production
* Jagged Peak Energy - Improving 2017 loe guidance to $2.75
to $3.50 per boe, a decrease of $0.25 per boe at mid-point from
previously reported guidance
