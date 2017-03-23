BRIEF-Jagged Peak Energy announces Q4 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-PAG Holdings Ltd reports 9.9 pct passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage:
March 23 Jagged Peak Energy Inc
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results, year-end 2016 proved reserves and 2017 guidance
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 2016 production volumes were 6,438 boe/d (83% oil), an increase of 89% compared to Q4 2015
* Sees average daily production of 17,000 to 19,000 boe/d for 2017, an increase of 203% to 238% compared to 2016
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc - 2017 exit rate of 26,000 to 28,000 boe/d, an increase of 304% to 335% compared to Q4 2016
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc- Sees capital expenditures for oil and gas activities of $555 to $605 million for 2017
* Jagged Peak Energy Inc says company expects Q1 2017 production to average 9,100 boe/d to 9,300 boe/d
* Qtrly total revenues $24.877 million versus $10.858 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI, May 24 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) financing package for a solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, the utility's top official said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, May 24 German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.