公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period

March 28 Jaguar Animal Health Inc:

* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia

* All data from dose determination study will remain confidential during 60-day evaluation period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
