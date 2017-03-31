BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health to acquire Napo Pharmaceuticals

March 31 Jaguar Animal Health Inc-
* Jaguar Animal Health and Napo Pharmaceuticals enter
definitive merger agreement
* Jaguar Animal Health - co's stockholders and option and
warrant holders will hold approximately 25% of total outstanding
fully diluted equity of Jaguar
* Jaguar Animal Health - holders of Napo common stock
immediately prior to merger will receive contingent rights to
receive up to 21.5% of Jaguar's shares
* Jaguar Animal Health - financial terms of merger include
an approximate 3-to-1 Napo-To-Jaguar value ratio to calculate
relative ownership of combined entity
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc - Napo entered into a settlement
and discounted payoff agreement with one of its existing secured
creditors
* Jaguar Animal Health - Napo agreed, upon deal closing to
pay creditor $8 million in cash, certain shares of Jaguar voting
and non-voting common stock
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc - proposed merger has been
unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Jaguar Animal Health Inc - combined company will be under
leadership of Jaguar's current executive management team
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: