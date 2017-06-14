版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal says OMRI has reviewed Neonorm Calf

June 14 Jaguar Animal Health Inc:

* Says Organic Materials Review Institute has reviewed Neonorm Calf

* Jaguar Animal Health - OMRI determined that Neonorm Calf is allowed for use in compliance with USDA National Organic Program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
