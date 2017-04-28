BRIEF-Jaguar signs distribution agreement JP Equine Services

April 28 Jaguar Animal Health Inc

* Jaguar animal health inc - has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for neonormfoal and neonorm calf, in japan

* Jaguar animal health inc - company was notified that nasdaq hearings panel determined to grant company's request for continued listing on nasdaq