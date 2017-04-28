BRIEF-Jaguar signs distribution agreement JP Equine Services

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Jaguar signs distribution agreement for japan for neonorm foal & neonorm calf
* Jaguar animal health inc - signed exclusive distribution agreement with jp equine services for distribution of jaguar's lead non-prescription products
* Jaguar animal health inc - has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for neonormfoal and neonorm calf, in japan
* Jaguar animal health inc - company was notified that nasdaq hearings panel determined to grant company's request for continued listing on nasdaq
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei