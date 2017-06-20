BRIEF-Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 mln of 2018 convertible senior notes

June 20 Jakks Pacific Inc:

* Jakks announces retirement of $12.0 million of company’s 2018 convertible senior notes

* Jakks Pacific -after redemption balance of face amount of 2018 notes will have been reduced to approximately $42.7 million from approximately $54.7 million

