版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific renews licensing agreement with Disney consumer products

March 6 Walt Disney Co:

* Jakks Pacific renews licensing agreement with Disney consumer products for several entertainment properties in China

* Jakks Pacific Inc- agreement includes more than 50 Disney entertainment properties

* Jakks Pacific - multi-year agreement renewal with Disney consumer products and interactive media in China for merchandise rights for several entertainment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
