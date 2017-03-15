版本:
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock

March 15 Jakks Pacific Inc:

* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.

* Jakks Pacific Inc - transaction is subject to approval by shareholders of Meisheng's parent company and regulatory filings in China by Meisheng Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
