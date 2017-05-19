版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Jamba Inc says doesn't anticipate filing form 10-Q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25

May 19 Jamba Inc

* Company does not anticipate filing form 10-q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25

* Company intends to file form 10-K as soon as practicable upon completion of audit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
