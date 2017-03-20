BRIEF-Jamba reports Q4 same store sales fell 2.5 pct

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Jamba Inc
* Provides fiscal year 2016 update and 2017 outlook
* Q4 same store sales fell 2.5 percent
* For Q4 of 2016, company-owned comparable store sales decreased 2.5 percent
* Company expects to record unusual cash and non-cash charges of approximately $13 million to $14 million in q4 of 2016
* Sees 2017 total revenue $75 to $77 million
* Sees 2017 annual system-wide comparable sales flat to slightly positive
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted ebitda $13 million to $15 million
* Sees 2017 new store openings of 65 to 75 new stores
* Sees revised 2016 total revenue to meet or exceed expectations
* Sees revised 2016 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to meet or exceed $10.5 million
* Company currently does not expect to file its form 10-k on or before April 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog