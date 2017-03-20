BRIEF-Jamba reports Q4 same store sales fell 2.5 pct

March 20 Jamba Inc

* Provides fiscal year 2016 update and 2017 outlook

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.5 percent

* For Q4 of 2016, company-owned comparable store sales decreased 2.5 percent

* Company expects to record unusual cash and non-cash charges of approximately $13 million to $14 million in q4 of 2016

* Sees 2017 total revenue $75 to $77 million

* Sees 2017 annual system-wide comparable sales flat to slightly positive

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted ebitda $13 million to $15 million

* Sees 2017 new store openings of 65 to 75 new stores

* Sees revised 2016 total revenue to meet or exceed expectations

* Sees revised 2016 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to meet or exceed $10.5 million

* Company currently does not expect to file its form 10-k on or before April 4, 2017