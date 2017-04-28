版本:
BRIEF-Jambojet selects Q400 for fleet renewal and expansion

April 28 Bombardier

* Jambojet selects Q400 for fleet renewal and expansion

* Converted an option on one Q400 aircraft to a firm order

* Now with two Q400 on firm order, successfully concluded leasing agreement with Jambojet limited of Kenya for both aircraft

* Says Jambojet is expected to take delivery of first leased Q400 aircraft in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
