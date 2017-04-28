BRIEF-Jambojet selects Q400 for fleet renewal and expansion

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
April 28 Bombardier
* Jambojet selects Q400 for fleet renewal and expansion
* Converted an option on one Q400 aircraft to a firm order
* Now with two Q400 on firm order, successfully concluded leasing agreement with Jambojet limited of Kenya for both aircraft
* Says Jambojet is expected to take delivery of first leased Q400 aircraft in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042