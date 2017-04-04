BRIEF-James Flynn reports a stake of 9.76 pct in Adeptus Health

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Adeptus Health Inc
* James e. Flynn-On april 3, deerfield partners, affiliates acquired $212.7 million senior debt position, including the bridge loan debt of Adeptus Health
* James e. Flynn-Engaging in talks with Adeptus, its creditors regarding potential deal in which funds would provide further bridge, dip financing to co
* James e. Flynn - reports a stake of 9.76 percent in Adeptus Health as of March 31 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm