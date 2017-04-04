版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-James Flynn reports a stake of 9.76 pct in Adeptus Health

April 4 Adeptus Health Inc

* James e. Flynn-On april 3, deerfield partners, affiliates acquired $212.7 million senior debt position, including the bridge loan debt of Adeptus Health

* James e. Flynn-Engaging in talks with Adeptus, its creditors regarding potential deal in which funds would provide further bridge, dip financing to co

* James e. Flynn - reports a stake of 9.76 percent in Adeptus Health as of March 31 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐