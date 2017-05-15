BRIEF-James Hardie Industries appoints Steven E. Simms as an independent non-executive director

BRIEF-Giga-Tronics Q4 loss per share $0.05
* Giga-Tronics reports results for the fourth quarter and FY 2017
May 15 James Hardie Industries Plc:
* Appointed Steven E. Simms as an independent non-executive director of James Hardie effective 14 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Giga-Tronics reports results for the fourth quarter and FY 2017
* MKS Instruments -invited certain lenders to meeting, scheduled for june 21, for purpose of considering potential repricing of co's existing term loan
June 20 Amazon.com Inc wants to turn your living room into a fitting room.