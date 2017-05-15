版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 08:06 BJT

BRIEF-James Hardie Industries appoints Steven E. Simms as an independent non-executive director

May 15 James Hardie Industries Plc:

* Appointed Steven E. Simms as an independent non-executive director of James Hardie effective 14 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐