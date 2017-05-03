BRIEF-James River Group Holdings Q1 adjusted operating EPS $0.58

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 James River Group Holdings Ltd:
* James River Group Holdings Ltd announces first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* James River Group Holdings - tangible equity value after dividends up 3.2% in q1 2017 from $472.5 million at Dec. 31, 2016 to $487.6 million at March 31, 2017
* Says board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, same amount as prior quarter
* Qtrly net written premiums $157.9 million versus $106.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.