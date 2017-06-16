版本:
BRIEF-Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming

June 16 Apple Inc

* Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg joining Apple to lead video programming

* Jamie Erlicht And Zack Van Amburg are joining Apple in newly created positions overseeing all aspects of video programming

* ‍erlicht and Amburg join Apple from Sony Pictures Television​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
