版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 02:40 BJT

BRIEF-Jana Partners builds 9 pct stake in Whole Foods, wants to speed up company turnaround - WSJ, citing sources

April 10 (Reuters) -

* Jana partners builds 9% stake in whole foods, wants to speed up company turnaround & consider possible sale- WSJ, citing sources

Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐