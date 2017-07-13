BRIEF-Janssen announces FDA approval of Tremfya

July 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Janssen announces U.S. FDA approval of Tremfya (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

* Janssen says Tremfya demonstrated superior results in skin clearance compared with Humira in head-to-head analyses at weeks 16, 24 and 48

* Janssen- ‍seven out of ten patients receiving Tremfya achieved at least 90 percent improvement in skin clearance at week 16​

* Janssen says applications seeking approval in European union, Japan and other countries are currently under review