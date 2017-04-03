版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Janssen collaborates with Premier on unique study to improve stroke risk management

April 3 Johnson & Johnson:

* Janssen says collaborates with Premier Inc on unique study to improve stroke risk management among hospitalized patients with atrial fibrillation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
