BRIEF-Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety data of Sirukumab

June 14 EMEA

* Janssen presents long term phase 3 efficacy and safety data of Sirukumab in rheumatoid arthritis patients who had an inadequate response and/or who were intolerant to anti-tnfs

* Janssen EMEA says " long-term efficacy of sirukumab as shown in sirround-t study is encouraging"

* Janssen EMEA- investigators reported treatment with Sirukumab consistently increased levels of haemoglobin in adult patients with moderately to severely active RA

* Janssen EMEA says patients receiving sirukumab demonstrated clinically "meaningful" improvements from baseline through week 52 in quality of life measures