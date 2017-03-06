BRIEF-Janssen provides Nuevolution with further technology access fee payment

March 6 Nuevolution AB (publ):

* Nuevolution announces further technology access fee payment from its drug discovery collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen)

* Janssen, one of pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, has used its option to expand collaboration with Nuevolution

* Janssen has provided Nuevolution with technology access fee payment of $0.6 million (5.45 million Swedish crowns)

