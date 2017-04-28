版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:46 BJT

BRIEF-Janssen Research & Development submits supplemental application to FDA to update prescribing information for Xarelto

April 28 Johnson & Johnson-

* Janssen Research & Development says it has submitted supplemental new drug application to u.s. Fda to update prescribing information for xarelto

* Janssen seeks to update prescribing info for xarelto to add 10 mg dose to reduce patients' risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
