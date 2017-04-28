BRIEF-Janssen Research & Development submits supplemental application to FDA to update prescribing information for Xarelto

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Johnson & Johnson-
* Janssen Research & Development says it has submitted supplemental new drug application to u.s. Fda to update prescribing information for xarelto
* Janssen seeks to update prescribing info for xarelto to add 10 mg dose to reduce patients' risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock