BRIEF-Japan Bank For International Cooperation files for debt shelf of up to $12.5 bln

April 21 Japan Bank For International Cooperation:

* Japan Bank For International Cooperation - files for debt shelf of up to $12.5 billion - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2pMtTpA Further company coverage:
