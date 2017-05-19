BRIEF-Japan trading houses to spend 200 bln yen on logistics centers - Nikkei

May 19 Nikkei :

* Itochu will invest approximately 90 billion yen to open six facilities by 2019 in the Tokyo area - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp will open five centers in Kanto region this year and next; Total cost of the five projects will be 41 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Corp will open three centers in Osaka, Yokohama and Kanagawa prefecture's Sagamihara at a total cost of about 50 billion yen - Nikkei