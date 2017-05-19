BRIEF-Japan trading houses to spend 200 bln yen on logistics centers - Nikkei

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Nikkei :
* Itochu will invest approximately 90 billion yen to open six facilities by 2019 in the Tokyo area - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Corp will open five centers in Kanto region this year and next; Total cost of the five projects will be 41 billion yen - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Corp will open three centers in Osaka, Yokohama and Kanagawa prefecture's Sagamihara at a total cost of about 50 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2q4RIbk) Further company coverage:
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.