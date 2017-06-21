BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei

June 21 Nikkei:
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary
* Japanese-Government-Led consortium proposal would have
Innovation Network Corp of Japan buy 50.1% of Toshiba memory's
common stock - Nikkei
* Japanese government-led group's proposal would have INCJ
buy 50.1% of Toshiba memory's stock, making the spun-off Toshiba
unit a subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese government-led consortium proposal would have
Development Bank of Japan own 16.5% of Toshiba's flash memory
unit - Nikkei
* Japanese government-led group plans to have 33.4% of
Toshiba's flash memory unit divided between Bain Capital, SK
Hynix - Nikkei
