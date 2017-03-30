版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 01:24 BJT

BRIEF-Japan's BTMU plans international fund transfers via blockchain in 2018 - Nikkei

March 30 (Reuters) -

* Bank of tokyo-mitsubishi ufj and six other international banking groups will launch next year a cross-border wiring service that uses blockchain - nikkei

* Bank of tokyo-mitsubishi ufj, others will initially offer cross-border wiring service to individuals in early 2018, then expand to corporate clients-nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2nElg1k) Further company coverage:
