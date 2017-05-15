BRIEF-Japan's top government spokesman: want to closely watch Western Digital's move to stop Toshiba chip sale process

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said:
* want to closely watch Western Digital Corp's move to stop Toshiba Corp chip sale process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: