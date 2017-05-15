版本:
BRIEF-Japan's top government spokesman: want to closely watch Western Digital's move to stop Toshiba chip sale process

May 15 Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said:

* want to closely watch Western Digital Corp's move to stop Toshiba Corp chip sale process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi)
