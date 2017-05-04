BRIEF-Jason Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 4 Jason Industries Inc

* Jason Industries says reaffirms 2017 guidance of net sales in range of $650 to $670 million, adjusted ebitda in range of $64 to $67 million

* Jason Industries reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 sales fell 8.3 percent to $175.2 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Sees FY 2017 sales $650 million to $670 million