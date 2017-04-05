版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 08:53 BJT

BRIEF-Jasper Mining to raise $37,000 by way of private placement

April 4 Jasper Mining Corp:

* Jasper Mining Corporation to raise $37,000 by way of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
