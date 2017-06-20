版本:
BRIEF-Jazz Aviation designated as a Bombardier authorized service facility in Canada

June 20 Chorus Aviation Inc

* Jazz Aviation designated as a bombardier authorized service facility in Canada

* Chorus Aviation Inc - Has signed a five-year agreement with Bombardier commercial aircraft to become an authorized service facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
