BRIEF-Jazz Pharma says completes rolling submission of NDA for Vyxeos (CPX-351)

April 3 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz pharmaceuticals completes rolling submission of new drug application for vyxeos™ (cpx-351), an investigational treatment for acute myeloid leukemia

* Jazz pharmaceuticals plc - has requested a priority review for vyxeos nda, which, if granted, would accelerate expected timing of fda's review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
