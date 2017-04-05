版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Jazz Pharma says gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to produce generic sodium oxybate product

April 5 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage:
